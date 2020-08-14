‘Definitely of interest’ – Leeds United keen on potential Chelsea transfer

Phil Hay has confirmed that there is interest from Leeds United in Chelsea outcast Michy Batshuayi.

Leeds are preparing for a return to the Premier League for the first time since 2004, with the Whites looking to strengthening four or five key positions, including their attacking arsenal.

Batshuayi appears to be a legitimate option to come in and challenge Patrick Bamford for a spot in the side, with Phil Hay confirming his interested in the latest instalment of his ‘The Phil Hay Show’ podcast.

He said: “One who has been mentioned and is definitely of interest is Michy Batshuayi down at Chelsea, who Bielsa knows from Marseille. He was a youngster at Marseille when Bielsa was manager there.

“So (Bielsa) knows a lot about his game, knows the ins and outs of it. He wouldn’t be somebody that would have to adapt massively to what Bielsa does.

“Despite the fact it has never really happened for him at Chelsea, he is at a good and prime age at 26.”

The 26-year-old Belgium international has been with Chelsea since July 2016, with the Blues bringing him to England after 33 goals during his time at Marseille.

Since moving to Stamford Bridge, though, there’s been only five Premier League starts for Batshuayi, with 43 appearances from the bench. He’s had loan spells with Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and Crystal Palace in recent seasons.

In 2019/20, there was 24 appearances, with six goals across all competitions for the Blues.

The Verdict

This is an interesting link given Bielsa’s previous crossing of paths with Batshuayi.

He’s undoubtedly a good player, but he’s never quite cut it in England at Chelsea or Palace, which does make this a risky signing for Leeds.

Bielsa needs someone that can hit the ground running in the Premier League and make sure that pressure doesn’t build on Bamford.

Batshuayi could be that man, but he might fall on his face at Elland Road, which would be a disappointing.

Ultimately, though, you’ve got to trust Bielsa. If he wants him, get him.

