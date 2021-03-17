‘Definitely’, ‘Not convinced’ – Birmingham City’s fate under Lee Bowyer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Lee Bowyer has been confirmed as the new Head Coach of Birmingham City.

The 44-year-old’s three-year tenure of Charlton Athletic came to an end this week, resigning from his role with a view to becoming Blues’ new boss.

And on Tuesday afternoon, Bowyer was confirmed by Birmingham as Aitor Karanka’s successor, agreeing terms until 2023.

Bowyer’s immediate task is to keep Birmingham up, quite frankly. Blues sit one place above the Championship relegation zone and three points clear of the bottom three, but Rotherham United do have three games in hand on them.

Can Bowyer keep them up? Here, we discuss…

Phil Spencer

I’m not convinced that he can, to be honest.

Lee Bowyer is a manager who I rate highly but I’m not convinced that a move to the Blues was the best choice for his career.

Birmingham City are only heading in one direction right now and unfortunately for the supporters that’s down.

Whether they’ll escape the drop is up for debate, but I’d be surprised if they had enough to get themselves over the line.

Ben Wignall

I definitely think that Bowyer has what it takes to rally Birmingham and keep them in the Championship.

Things have to change quickly but Bowyer definitely has the fight for a relegation battle, and I think the Blues will pick up a few wins between now and the end of the season under his guidance.

Obviously Rotherham’s games in hands are quite worrying, but they’ll end up coming thick and fast for the Millers and I think they’ll simply run out of steam in the end.

So combine that with a decent run of form for Birmingham, who should be re-energised under Bowyer’s management, and I fancy them for another season in the second tier.

Jordan Rushworth

Bowyer is going to have a massive job on his hands to try and turn things around and guide the Blues to safety. However, there is every chance that they can survive with the form of Sheffield Wednesday and with Rotherham United having to now play a very congested schedule between now and the end of the campaign.

Birmingham have to concentrate on themselves really and they must start to pick up wins very quickly if they are going to survive. It is going to be nervy for them and they cannot allow themselves to be distracted by what Rotherham might do in the games in hand they have over them.

Were the Blues to put a couple of wins together then it might well put their situation back into their own hands whatever happens with Rotherham. Bowyer has a lot of fight in him and he has been through a Championship relegation battle with Charlton last season so he knows how to handle that kind of pressure.

He performed well during his time with Charlton and he clearly has a lot of managerial ability. This will be a real test of that but with the squad that Birmingham have they should have enough to survive and I would back Bowyer to get more out of them.