Former England goalkeeper Ben Foster has revealed that he will not be coming out of retirement to play for Wrexham once more, despite the club's current injury crisis.

After initially retiring from football in 2022, Foster made a triumphant return to his playing days in 2023, and signed a short-term deal for the then National League Red Dragons.

The 41-year-old made eight appearances for Phil Parkinson's side during the latter weeks of the 2022/23 fifth tier campaign, and helped them win the National League title, as he made a last-ditch penalty save against then-title rivals Notts County in April 2023.

Ben Foster 2023/24 stats Appearances 4 Starts 4 Goals conceded 13 Clean sheets 0 Saves 9

He went on to make four appearances in League Two for the Red Dragons last season, before retiring from football for a second, and seemingly, final time.

Foster says he won't come out of retirement to return to Wrexham again

Parkinson's side are currently experiencing an injury crisis in terms of goalkeepers, as first-choice Arthur Okonkwo suffered a broken wrist last month, while back-up option Callum Burton has torn his thigh.

Consequently, veteran Mark Howard, who made just seven League Two appearances as the Red Dragons won promotion to the third tier last term, is currently the man between the sticks for the Welsh outfit.

Amid the Red Dragons' current injury woes, Will Brazier asked Foster on his YouTube channel if he was coming out of retirement.

Foster replied; "Hell no, definitely not.

"Not this time round, but we did a podcast actually at Plymouth, with Andre Gray, and we were riding back in the car, and we were listening to a bit of the commentary.

"They just said 'The goalie's gone down injured, and Mark Howard's just gone on'.

"Chomp, (as Howard is nicknamed), shout out Chomp by the way.

"Yeah he's come on, but no definitely not.

"Chomp's a good goalie anyway, to be fair to him."

"It won't happen again, definitely not."

Wrexham are going well despite injury problems

Despite the recent injuries suffered by goalkeepers Okonkwo and Burton, the Red Dragons are still performing well in League One, amid the search for a third consecutive promotion.

In fact, last Saturday's 1-0 win at Burton Albion sees Parkinson's men sitting in an automatic promotion spot, albeit third-place Birmingham City have two games in hand on them.

Foster is also right to point out Howard's ability, as he boasts a wealth of Football League experience, having plied his trade for the likes of Sheffield United, Blackpool, and more recently, Carlisle United.

If Foster did return from retirement once more, it would likely lead to the same amount of positive publicity for Wrexham as last time, especially given the fact that they are now a strong League One side, as opposed to a non-league outfit.

However, if the former England international does not deem his services necessary, then Parkinson and co are likely to continue doing just fine without him between the sticks.