“Definitely” – Ipswich Town’s chances of finishing in a League One play-off spot: The verdict

Sitting three positions and six points outside the League One play-off positions, Ipswich Town have seven games left to play this season.

Whilst securing a top-six spot is still mathematically possible, the Tractor Boys will be striving for play-off inclusion as the season reaches its concluding stages.

Ipswich are unbeaten in their last 10 league matches, however, they have been confined to five draws in that time.

Whilst we wait and see what the rest of this season has in store for Kieran McKenna and his men, three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Ipswich’s chances of making the play-off positions…

Ned Holmes

Definitely.

Despite seemingly not moving from ninth for the past three months, the progress made under Kieran McKenna under Ipswich Town has been clear to see.

The former Man United coach really seems to have got his ideas on board and the Tractor Boys have been excellent at points – though results have not always reflected that.

The gap is currently six points but with seven games still to play, they can definitely close that.

For me, they just need one of their forwards to start scoring consistently and a team above them to slip up and they could sneak into one of the play-off spots.

If they do that, no one will want to face them in the play-offs.

Carla Devine

Ipswich currently sit six points off the play-offs and with seven games to go, this is still an achievable aim for Kieran McKenna’s side.

They do have some tough games in their final run including fourth placed Plymouth, top of the league Rotherham United and second placed Wigan so they will have to push themselves and get some vital points from hard games if they are to finish in the play-offs.

McKenna’s side also need to work on their ability to win games as four of their last six games have been draws and they will need to be picking up more points to make it up to the play-offs.

It’s certainly going to require a big push from the whole team if Ipswich are to make it to the play-offs this year and may well depend on both their own results and the form of those teams above them but I wouldn’t write Ipswich off just yet.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

With seven games to go, Ipswich Town are certainly still contenders to make the play-offs in League One this season.

However, just because they are contending for those places, does not mean they will reach them.

Kieran McKenna has done well since taking charge at Portman Road, but given the gap to Sunderland in sixth is now six points, it is likely too much of a gap to make up at this stage of the season, given the level of competition for the play-off positions in League One.

Their task looks an even more difficult one when you consider the recent injuries to George Edmundson and Sam Morsy, therefore, I don’t believe Ipswich will make the play-offs this season.