“Definitely going to be on their radar” – Journalist expects higher level interest in Coventry City ace in January

Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres has enjoyed an excellent start to this Championship campaign, with the Swedish forward topping the second-tier goalscoring charts.

A player who is not confined to his ability to find the back of the net, his athleticism, power, hold-up play and dribbling has been on display for all to see.

Attracting interest during the summer transfer window, it will be interesting to see if this can be carried over to this January.

Sharing his thoughts on the Championship forward and outlining whether or not he expects interest come January, Pete O’Rourke told Football League World: “I think any Premier League club that’s looking for a forward in this January transfer window that Gyokeres is definitely going to be on their radar.

“I think he was on the radar for quite a few clubs in the summer as well but Coventry City priced them out of a move. They were looking big money for him to sell them in the summer, which nobody was willing to meet. Middlesbrough were very interested in this summer transfer window as well but again, couldn’t agree any fee with Coventry.

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Coventry City players?

1 of 25 Ben Wilson? 1 13

“Obviously, you’ve got the extra dimension of a new owner in at Coventry as well. He’ll be hoping to keep hold of his star striker and I’m sure it would take a big fee to persuade them to lose Gyokeres right now.

“So I think it’s a hard deal to do in January I think with the money that’s probably going to be involved.”

The verdict

Gyokeres is a player of excellent quality and deserves to see his name associated with Premier League clubs when the January transfer window comes around

Not only is he someone who is showing tremendous ability in the here and now, he also has an incredibly high potential that he is on his way to fulfilling.

As O’Rourke alludes to agreeing a fee might be a stumbling block for any Premier League clubs looking into Gyokeres’ situation, with Coventry earning the right to be ambitious after a strong recent run of form to bolster their chances of succeeding this season.

Mark Robins will be hoping to keep hold of Gyokeres as the Sky Blues chase down a top-six spot during what remains of this Championship campaign.