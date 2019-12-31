‘Definitely getting a ban’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans think Phil Hay has dropped a Kiko Casilla hint

Leeds United face a nervous wait heading into the New Year, as they await to hear whether Kiko Casilla will be hit with a suspension.

The Spaniard was found guilty of using racist language towards Charlton’s Jonathan Leko earlier this season, but the shot-stopper is set for a personal hearing over the incident, in which he protests his innocence.

Casilla has been key to Leeds’ strong start to the season, and already has 12 league clean sheets to his name in a team that has conceded the least amount of goals in their league campaign to date (20).

The Athletic’s Phil Hay has recently revealed that Leeds are targeting an experienced goalkeeper ahead of the January transfer window, with Illan Meslier set to get a run in the first team.

Plenty of the Elland Road faithful took to social media to react to Hay’s latest update, and think that he has dropped a hint on Casilla’s disciplinary hearing.

