“Definitely experienced enough…” – Luton Town eyeing deal for Stoke City man: The verdict

Luton Town are eyeing up an emergency loan move for Stoke City goalkeeper Frank Fielding, as per Football Insider.

According to Football Insider, the Hatters could make the move for the Stoke man after their first choice goalkeeper James Shea suffered a knee injury against Cardiff City on Monday.

Harry Isted took his place against the Bluebirds, but he is not considered a ‘senior’ player according to the report, which would free Luton up to make an emergency loan deal.

Fielding is on Nathan Jones’ radar in that sense, as he looks to find an experienced shot-stopper to come in at short notice.

With that being said, we asked three of our writers here at FLW whether or not Fielding would be a good signing for the Hatters, and whether or not he could help them out in their current situation?

Marcus Ally

At 25, there is not much point Harry Isted being at the club if he cannot come in for a few games in the Championship.

That said, Frank Fielding is definitely experienced enough to handle the importance of the situation and do a good job for the Hatters in the short term.

Alex Palmer is not seeing any game time at West Bromwich Albion at the moment, he was previously an emergency loan shot stopper at Kenilworth Road this season, they should enquire about the possibility of taking him briefly again.

Fielding can and would help their current goalkeeping predicament, but they may be better advised options for Luton to explore before settling on him.

Charlie Gregory

Considering his level of experience in the Championship, Frank Fielding could do a decent enough job for Luton in the interim.

With over 150 Bristol City games to his name and plenty more with Derby and throughout the EFL, he knows exactly what it takes to cut it in the second tier. He wouldn’t be the first option for a side now I don’t think but he could at least help them see out the season.

Ideally, the Hatters wouldn’t be in this situation or they would be looking to goalkeepers with perhaps more recent playing time or Championship know how. Considering his last spell playing was with Salford, it might set alarm bells ringing.

Luton though are a good side and Fielding has previously been okay enough at this level. It’s only temporary and for now he could be just what they need.

Carla Devine

Luton Town need a goalkeeper given the injury to James Shea on Monday. Although Harry Isted came on to replace him, Luton may feel they require experience as they head into the end of the season hoping to make the play-offs.

In this case, Fielding would be a useful addition to the side as he has 173 games under his belt at Championship level. Furthermore at the age of 34, Fielding has a good amount of experience throughout his career.

Currently the goalkeeper is third choice at Stoke City and has not played for his club this season. Therefore, this would be an achievable signing for Jones and one they could definitely get done quickly.

However, the last time Fielding got regular first team football was the 2017-18 season for Bristol City so the concern for Jones may be that he’s out of regular game time too much to have an impact.