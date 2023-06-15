The summer transfer window is open but Charlton Athletic look unlikely to make any early moves given the impending takeover.

SE7 Partners have agreed a deal to buy out current owner Thomas Sandgaard and, according to Rich Cawley from South London Press, the process should be completed within six to eight weeks of when the Sales and Purchase Agreement was signed.

Sandgaard and the new prospective owners put pen to paper at the start of June, which means it could be the end of July, or later, before the takeover is completed.

Charlton Athletic summer transfer concern

Football League World's Charlton Athletic fan pundit Ben Fleming is worried about the impact that the current ownership situation could have on the South London club's ability to sign new recruits.

There is no doubt that Dean Holden needs to strengthen his squad if they're to challenge for promotion in what is a wide-open League One field.

The Addicks are said to be frontrunners to sign Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May but reports have indicated they're not as close to landing him as previously suggested.

"Definitely concerned," said Fleming.

"I don't really know what the latest is with the takeover, I know we had the news that an agreement had been made but I assume owners and directors tests will still have to be passed and funds transferred etc.

"It's certainly not ideal. It's good that we've got Holden in position, who has been there throughout the last season so at least he's in a good place that he'll have done the analysis and highlighted the players he will want to look at.

"Clubs are already starting to make contact over deals now so if we're coming in and trying to get in contact with agents or players, there's absolutely no certainty whether we have or will have the money to complete the deal and so it's understandable that players and agents might look elsewhere.

"The sooner it can get done the better because I don't think Sandgaard is going to want to reach into his pockets too much. I know he has sort of been progressing with the Alfie May deal and feeding back to the prospective new owners as far as I've read but in terms of going out there and making loads of early moves, which is normally the best way to go about building these play-off winning squads, I don't think we're going to be able to do that.

"That's a shame because that's what we need to do and it's something that we've failed to do in the last few seasons. We've always done our business late on or made signings after pre-season, which doesn't allow us to properly build that cohesion and tactical familiarity."

A positive sign for Charlton Athletic?

It's not all bad though and Fleming has highlighted the club's position in the pursuit of May as a promising sign that they're still an attractive location for League One players.

He said: "It's going to hinder us the longer it drags on. Hopefully, we can get it done sooner rather than later and start to bring in some good players.

"The Alfie May news, which is positive, shows that we do still have a bit of pulling power and that Charlton are perceived as one of the big clubs in the division still despite our poor finishes in the last couple of years."