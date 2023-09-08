Highlights Clinton Morrison believes that Birmingham City could be a surprise package and finish in the top six this season. There is genuine optimism surrounding the club's positive start.

Birmingham's good performances, under the guidance of manager John Eustace, earned them 11 points from 15 and put them just two points off the top of the Championship table.

The future of Eustace is uncertain, with speculation linking him to a potential move to Rangers. If Birmingham can hold onto him, they have the potential to compete for promotion to the Premier League.

Clinton Morrison has identified his surprise package for the Championship so far this season.

The former forward has been impressed by the performances of Birmingham City from the opening five games of the new term.

The Blues are currently sitting fourth in the table going into the September international break.

The team has won three and drawn two, remaining unbeaten through the opening few weeks of the campaign.

John Eustace has earned plenty of plaudits for the work he has done to turn things around at St. Andrew’s, which has seen him emerge as a potential candidate to replace Michael Beale at Rangers.

What has Clinton Morrison said about Birmingham City?

Speaking to Own the Pitch, Morrison has praised the performances of the Blues so far this season.

While he has predicted that the team will suffer dips in form, he expects Birmingham to compete for a place inside the top six come the end of the season.

"I believe there is always a surprise package and I think it could be Birmingham, they can definitely be a surprise package to finish in that top six,” said Morrison, via Blues Focus.

"They've got a good manager, a nice blend of youth and experience and I would like to see my old club back in the Premier League.

"You know what the Championship is like, they will have a period where a run of games won't go their way, but the start they have made has been so positive for the first time in many years and there is genuine optimism there as well.”

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

Birmingham have 11 points from a possible 15, which has put them just two points behind Preston North End at the top of the table.

The fight for the automatic promotion places is set to be quite intense this season, with a number of high-profile clubs all battling it out in the Championship.

Even a top six finish will be difficult to come by given the size of the clubs competing in the second division at the moment.

The speculation surrounding the future of Eustace will be an unwelcome distraction at Birmingham, with Wayne Rooney reportedly being lined up as a potential replacement should the promising coach depart for Rangers.

Birmingham have earned impressive results so far this season, beating Plymouth Argyle, Bristol City and Leeds United.

Next up for Eustace’s side is a clash away to Vicarage Road to face Watford on 16 September.

John Eustace

Can Birmingham City compete for promotion to the Premier League this season?

The future of Eustace could determine the trajectory that Birmingham takes over the next few months.

The coach is highly regarded and could find it tempting to make the switch to the Scottish giants if they come calling.

It would be a huge blow to the club if he did make the switch, although Rooney wouldn’t be the worst prospective hire as a replacement.

If they can hold onto Eustace, then the team’s current form shows that they could be able to compete for a top six finish this season.