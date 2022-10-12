“Definitely cause for concern” – Bolton Wanderers fan pundit issues verdict on club’s recent defeats

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bolton Wanderers were hoping to back up their recent victory over Lincoln City by securing positive results in their clashes with Cheltenham Town and Forest Green Rovers.

However, Ian Evatt’s side instead slumped to back-to-back defeats in these particular fixtures.

After suffering a 1-0 defeat to Cheltenham, Wanderers were unable to deliver a positive result to this setback at The Bolt New Lawn.

Connor Wickham scored what turned out to be the winning goal for Forest Green in the first-half of this fixture as he slotted an effort past goalkeeper James Trafford.

Currently seventh in League One, Wanderers will move back into the play-off places if they beat Barnsley this weekend at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Whereas Bolton have won five of their opening six home league games, they have suffered three defeats on their travels at this level.

Making reference to the club’s recent away displays, FLW’s Bolton Wanderers fan pundit Oliver Jacques has admitted that he is concerned by his side’s performances.

Speaking to FLW, Jacques said: “There’s definitely cause for concern.

“It’s not sort of a new issue really, it is something that we have already struggled with for the last two or three seasons.

“Away from home, small pitches, for example at Cheltenham, physical teams, set-pieces and crosses into the box, it’s been our weakness for a long time and I don’t feel like enough teams actually do exploit it but it tends to be the perceived smaller sides or I suppose the ones that aren’t quite towards the top end of the table.

“They frustrate us and then they take their chances and then nullify us in a low back.

“So it is concerning, our home form is very good and I think we will win against Barnsley on Saturday.

“But in terms of the season, it is definitely concerning.”

If you love Bolton Wanderers, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Trotters moments

1 of 28 In what year did Bolton win the FA Cup for the first time? 1923 1938 1953 1968

The Verdict

Whereas Bolton have demonstrated that they can be a match for anyone in League One when they are playing at home, their away form certainly needs to be addressed.

In order to emerge as legitimate contenders for promotion, Wanderers will need to start to pick up points on a regular basis on their travels.

Evatt will be hoping that his players will be able to step up to the mark in this weekend’s showdown with Barnsley.

By securing victory over the Reds this weekend, Bolton could potentially use the confidence gained from this result to their advantage in their upcoming showdown with Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium.