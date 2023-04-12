It looks set to be an intriguing summer at West Bromwich Albion with Carlos Corberan keen to continue to shape his squad against the backdrop of ongoing financial concerns at the Championship club.

One current Baggies player whose future is yet to be decided is Marc Albrighton. The wide player joined on loan from Leicester City in the January transfer window but is due to return to the King Power Stadium at the end of the current campaign.

What is Marc Albrighton's contract situation at Leicester City?

The 33-year-old will enter the final 12 months of his contract at Leicester this summer, which could make the upcoming window their final opportunity to cash in on him.

That said, given Albrighton's age and his sizeable wages - £45,000 as per Capology - you'd imagine the Foxes are unlikely to be able to demand much for him were he to move on.

Should West Brom sign Marc Albrighton permanently this summer?

The January arrival has not made the desired impact in his time at The Hawthorns so far - featuring 12 times for Corberan's side without contributing either a goal or an assist - and FLW's West Brom fan pundit Matt Smith has ruled out a permanent move to the Championship club.

He explained: "It would definitely be a no because I don't think we could afford a pittance of his wages. We probably couldn't afford Marc Albrighton's leg, let alone two legs and the whole body.

"He hasn't really been that impressive. I'm a massive fan of his career. I think back to when he was at Villa and I think he was always underrated then. I think he proved everyone at Villa wrong, he went to Leicester and did extremely well.

"Now he's obviously in the twilight of his career and he hasn't made the desired impact at Albion. There is still time and I would make him a starter over the completely ineffective, pointless presence of Adam Reach but I don't think we'll be able to afford him and at this moment in time I wouldn't sign him either due to his ineffective performances."