‘Definitely’ – Are Bristol City living to regret January transfer decision? The verdict

It’s fair to say Bristol City are a team in extremely poor form.

Lee Johnson’s men are 23rd in the form table at the moment in the Championship, with no wins in their last ten – seven of them being defeats.

The Robins now find themselves in 12th spot in the second tier table and their play-off hopes seem to be diminishing as each week goes past.

But what has been a major reason behind this downfall? Looking at the cold, hard facts, it does appear that ever since Josh Brownhill’s departure to Burnley in January was confirmed, their form has plummeted.

So, with this in mind, we ask: Do you think Bristol City are missing Josh Brownhill? Are Bristol City living to regret January transfer decision?

The team here at FLW discuss….

Ned Holmes

Definitely. I think the sale of Brownhill has been a massive blow and could be a key factor in why they miss out on the top six, if they do.

You just have to look at the form table to see how poor they’ve been since the turn of the year and the absence of Brownhill, their captain and key influence in central midfield, has been a contributing factor.

Korey Smith’s return has softened that blow slightly but City miss the control Brownhill helped to given them and, perhaps more importantly, the dynamism he added in the final third.

The Robins looked much better with Adam Nagy alongside Smith against Nottingham Forest but replacing their former captain will be no easy task.

Johnson will be hoping that either Liam Walsh or Joe Morrell can step into his shoes next season.

George Dagless

It certainly seems that way.

Brownhill was one of the most proven performers they had and it was little surprise that a Premier League move came over the horizon.

Since then, the Robins have lost their way and there seems to be a lack of leaders on the pitch, whilst there’s been no real consistency in terms of performances and the line-ups that have gone out.

It’s all been a bit of a mess at Ashton Gate of late and, though Brownhill’s exit isn’t the only thing behind that, it’s bound to have had an impact without doubt.

They’ll need to try and add to their midfield in the summer but whether it’s Lee Johnson overseeing that recruitment remains to be seen.

Alfie Burns

I think they probably are to a certain extent, but they could do little about his move. It was a good deal and Johnson seemed quite powerless to stopping it.

However, the pre-planning was poor and Bristol City haven’t got the right men through the door to combat losing sight a key player.

Brownhill knew the club inside out and knew how the Championship works. Have they replaced him like for like? Simply, no.

You’ve only got to look at how well he’s doing with Burnley to realise how good he actually is. There can’t be massive regret about losing Brownhill, but not replacing him properly is criminal.