‘Definitely’, ‘All day long’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans weigh in on player debate ahead of Sheffield Wednesday trip

Nottingham Forest will be desperate get back on track and return to winning ways in the Championship this weekend, as they prepare to take on Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The Reds crashed to a hugely disappointing 3-0 defeat at home to Millwall on Friday night, where a hat-trick from Matt Smith put the Lions into a 3-0 lead after 33 minutes.

That defeat means the Reds have won only one of their last six games in the Championship, as Sabri Lamouchi urges his side to put their automatic promotion hopes back on track before it is too late.

On Saturday afternoon, Forest take on Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough – the Owls are in jeopardy under Garry Monk, losing 5-0 to Brentford at the weekend and winning only one of their last 10 matches.

Forest have been impression on the road this season, losing only three of their 19 games away from home, so they will be looking to respond as soon as possible.

Changes are likely to be made this weekend, and one change could see John Bostock come into midfield after a number of bright cameos off the bench.

The 28-year-old has made only one league start for Forest this season, but has impressed against Middlesbrough and Millwall of late.

Here, via the Nottingham Forest News page on Facebook, fans have been debating whether Bostock should start against the Owls…

Richard Smart: It’s a “definitely” from me. He’s more than capable but more so now looks like he knows how to go one better than being a good player and take responsibility for a midfield. He needs a chance for his own career but encouragingly, I think he’s ready to take it too.

Martin Maher: I think he should have had many more games this season he’s a cool player

Carl Wright: Definitely he’s looked useful and the only player willing to have a crack from outside the box

Dave Astbury: If the idea is to play for places, yes. The one ray of sunshine on that gloomy Friday evening against Millwall.

David Dallimore: Yep. Samba, Cash, Worrall, Dawson, Figueiredo, Rebeiro, Watson, Bostock, Ameobi, Lolley, Grabban. A back 3, with Cash and Rebeiro as wing backs. Making it 5 in defence when need to. Need to defend well and counter attack.

Bill Turner: YES…..Yates is Awful. Watson just does not do it for me either

Tom Bruce: All day long he’s a good player!