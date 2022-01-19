‘Definitely a promotion-winning signing’ – Millwall sanction player exit to Salford City: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall have confirmed that striker Matt Smith has joined League Two side Salford City on a free transfer.

The experienced forward has been a bit-part player for Gary Rowett’s side this term, adding just one goal in his 21 appearances, but this is the first time he’s dropped below Championship level since a loan move to League One in the 2014/15 campaign.

So, is it a surprise to see him move to the fourth tier? And should we expect him to flourish at that level?

Our FLW writers issue their verdicts…

Have each of these 25 ex-Millwall players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Harry Kane? Yes No

Marcus Ally

League Two does seem like a bit of a drop-off, however after Wigan signed Josh Magennis there did not appear to be room for him in the Latics’ squad.

Smith has been slowly phased out in the last season and a half, although with recent injuries to Jed Wallace, Sheyi Ojo and Tom Bradshaw, supporters would have probably preferred Smith to stay, especially if it leads to Jon Dadi Bodvarsson being brought in from the cold.

It is a surprise, but with the purse strings at Salford, they are able to compete with League One clubs with the financial packages they can offer.

If Gary Bowyer wants to adopt a more direct approach in their play-off push, then a front pairing of an ex-Lions duo of Smith and Tom Elliott would be very difficult to handle.

Ben Wignall

Considering he was being linked with top League One clubs such as Wigan and Portsmouth last week then I am very shocked that Smith has dropped to the fourth tier.

Smith has experience of playing in the Manchester area with Oldham Athletic and the project at Salford is there for all to see with the attraction of playing under the Class of 92 clearly still a strong one.

But I felt as though Smith did still have something to give for a League One team considering he’s still been featuring pretty regularly off the bench for the Lions this season.

Everyone knows that he’s quite limited in terms of what he brings to the table but he’s very effective on his day.

Salford are getting themselves a fantastic focal point at the top end of the pitch for their level and it’s definitely a promotion-winning signing if they can keep him fit and healthy.

Toby Wilding

This is a rather intriguing move, given that with his experience and the quality he has shown in the past, you do feel that Smith could still be playing at a higher level than League Two.

However, there can be no denying that Salford’s business in the past has shown that they are a very ambitious club, so if that, combined with the offer they might have made him, meant they were the most appealing option, then you can’t blame Smith for making this move.

Indeed, with Salford currently just four points off the play-offs, Smith may feel that he will not be in League Two for long with this move, and he could relish the opportunity to play a big role in their promotion push.

With that in mind, you feel that with his profile likely to make him a focal point for Salford, the supply he could get from some quality players at this level in the form of his teammates, and his goals return further up the divisions, mean Smith could well flourish once more at The Peninsula Stadium.