‘Definitely a move they could regret’ – Middlesbrough make surprise Deadline Day decision over 29-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough went through an eventful final day of the transfer window where they were able to secure a few more important signings to bolster their squad.

However, one of the main deals that was conducted by Boro on transfer Deadline Day was the departure of midfielder Sam Morsy to ambitious League One side Ipswich Town.

Morsy was allowed to leave Middlesbrough despite having only arrived from Wigan Athletic last year, and despite him having been a key player under Neil Warnock in the last 12 months.

Boro will now be hoping that they do not go on to regret this transfer decision by the end of the season because Morsy added a lot of quality and depth to their squad in the midfield area.

So with Middlesbrough having sanctioned Morsy’s departure, we asked our FLW writers whether it was the right decision, or if they could potentially regret it…

Ben Wignall

At times Morsy could be a little bit of a liability – he received quite a lot of cards and in his final game for Boro against Blackburn Rovers he was sent off but with the Egyptian international now gone, it looks like the club are missing a real ball-winner in midfield.

New recruit James Lea Siliki could end up being an ideal like-for-like replacement but it could take him a while to get up to speed with Championship football, despite being an international himself with Cameroon.

With a lot of experience at Championship level though it is really surprising that the Teessiders decided to cash in on Morsy and the fact he’s decided to drop into League One is even more shocking.

Obviously Paul Cook and the money that Ipswich are splashing will both have been big factors but if Boro wanted to hold on to Morsy they could easily have done so.

Morsy was an ideal player for tough away games where Boro were expected to have little of the ball and with the midfield general now gone, they look a bit more exposed in the middle of the park and it’s definitely a move they could regret.

12 of these 25 Middlesbrough facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 The club were founded in 1886 True False

Ned Holmes

I’m not convinced this was the right decision.

The Championship season is a long and testing one and having a player like Morsy in your squad is always a bonus in my eyes.

His grit and tenacity could’ve been really useful and I think letting him join Ipswich could prove to be a mistake.

The arrivals of James Léa Siliki and Martín Payero this summer are exciting but you do feel there could still have been space for Morsy in the squad.

A few injuries in that area could cause Warnock some real issues now!

Jordan Rushworth

This has been a surprising turn of events really leading up to the final day of the transfer window and you doubted whether Middlesbrough would actually sanction the sale of Mosry to Ipswich.

However, they have now made that decision and it is one that has left them weaker in the midfield area in terms of them not having other players in their squad that can perform the job he did in their midfield.

The 29-year-old’s tenacity and ability to win the ball back were key qualities and reasons behind Middlesbrough wanting to sign him in the first place last summer.

However, having said that he was somewhat of a regular for them last term in the Championship when they failed to make the play-offs.

Middlesbrough will have managed to ease their wage bill somewhat by his departure, but they could have left themselves light in the midfield area now. If he goes on to enjoy a strong campaign with Ipswich in League One it would likely have to be seen as a mistake by Boro.

However, should Boro go on to secure a top-six finish without him them it will not be a decision that you can go back to and say was the wrong one to have made.