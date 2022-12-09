“Definitely a lot to like” – West Brom set to battle five Championship rivals to secure January transfer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion are tracking Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous ahead of the January transfer window.

That is according to the Scottish Sun, who report that the Baggies are one of several Championship sides with an interest in the 23-year-old.

Indeed, Watford, Norwich, Stoke, Sunderland and Millwall have all been name-dropped as monitoring the defender.

With all of the above in mind, then, we asked three of our FLW writers for their verdict on whether or not Porteous would be a good addition at The Hawthorns.

Declan Harte

Defensive reinforcement could be needed at West Brom this January, so the addition of Porteous could be a shrewd move.

It is likely that he will be available for a reasonable fee, and his performances this season have been impressive.

The 23-year old has earned a call-up to the Scottish national team based on how he has played for Hibs, while also featuring consistently for his club side all campaign.

Corberan will want to freshen things up at the back given the age profile of his current options, and Porteous could be an ideal candidate if they can persuade him to make the switch.

Think you know everything about West Brom? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 True or false: The club was founded over 150 years ago! True False

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

There is definitely a lot to like about this transfer from a Baggies perspective.

Porteous is still relatively young, but experienced for his age, and the sheer number of clubs after him demonstrates he has shown great ability in the Scottish Premiership.

Whilst the Championship is a step up, given the 23-year-old’s contract situation, one would not imagine he is going to command a hugely significant fee in the January transfer window.

As such, Porteous seems a low-cost transfer well worth doing for the club in January, particularly when you consider their current depth, and the fact a fresh face and fresh competition could make all of the central defenders at the club up their game.

Ned Holmes

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Carlos Corberan look to strengthen defensively in the January window and Ryan Porteous looks to be a good option.

The 23-year-old has developed into an impressive defender at Hibs but has out grown the Scottish club and the Championship looks a natural next step.

Porteous is comfortable and confident in possession as well, which could make him a good fit for the Baggies as we know that Corberan likes centre-backs that can advance the ball.

Given his contract expires in the summer, West Brom could end up getting a bargain if they can win the race for the defender.

Injuries have caused problems at times this season so Albion would benefit from having more defensive options and Porteous would offer just that.