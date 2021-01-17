Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Definitely a great talent’ – Many Swansea City fans react to emerging transfer news

Published

10 mins ago

on

Swansea City are set to complete the signing of Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris, according to the Athletic.

Morris is set to join the Swans on loan, as Steve Cooper looks to bolster his attacking options ahead of the second half of the Championship season.

Victor Gyokeres has recently returned to parent club Brighton and has joined Coventry on loan, whilst midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White and Kasey Palmer have returned to Wolves and Bristol City respectively.

Cooper needs to add more goal threat, then, and is set to add Jordan Morris to his attacking armory.

The USA international has scored 42 goals in 129 games for Seattle, and has scored 10 goals in 39 caps for the national side.

The 26-year-old – who scored nine goals in 19 MLS appearances last term – now looks set for a move to Wales, as per the Athletic.

Morris can play through the middle or out wide, and is undoubtedly a signing which has excited many Swansea fans.

Here, we take a look at their reactions to this latest news…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Definitely a great talent’ – Many Swansea City fans react to emerging transfer news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: