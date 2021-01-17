‘Definitely a great talent’ – Many Swansea City fans react to emerging transfer news

Swansea City are set to complete the signing of Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris, according to the Athletic.

Morris is set to join the Swans on loan, as Steve Cooper looks to bolster his attacking options ahead of the second half of the Championship season.

Victor Gyokeres has recently returned to parent club Brighton and has joined Coventry on loan, whilst midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White and Kasey Palmer have returned to Wolves and Bristol City respectively.

Cooper needs to add more goal threat, then, and is set to add Jordan Morris to his attacking armory.

The USA international has scored 42 goals in 129 games for Seattle, and has scored 10 goals in 39 caps for the national side.

The 26-year-old – who scored nine goals in 19 MLS appearances last term – now looks set for a move to Wales, as per the Athletic.

Morris can play through the middle or out wide, and is undoubtedly a signing which has excited many Swansea fans.

Here, we take a look at their reactions to this latest news…

Yes, 100% yes. He’s Dan James but as strong as an ox. — tom 🦢 (@scfcthomas) January 17, 2021

Stu at the back post, as per 🔥 — dave (@scfcdavies) January 17, 2021

What a snag. Definitely a great talent and will be useful in the Prem should we get there — Aaroneous Ways (@Sole_Man96) January 17, 2021

He’s gonna be fantastic — tom 🦢 (@scfcthomas) January 17, 2021

Yessssss — rowan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@lustylowe) January 17, 2021

Jordan Morris looks like a done deal, be interesting to see how coops fits him into the system. Hope he succeeds with us! Uppa we are. On fire. — Tom Brown (@TomBreezy_) January 17, 2021

Fair play Jordan Morris looks like a unit — Jonny Hill (@jonnyhill01) January 17, 2021