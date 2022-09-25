“Definitely a gamble” – Wigan plotting move for experienced free agent: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wigan Athletic are plotting a move to sign former England international and Premier League defender Danny Rose.

As per The Sun, the Championship side are very keen to bring the 32-year-old to the DW Stadium despite having two left-back’s on their books already.

Personal terms are not said to be an issue, with Rose keen to move back to the north of England having been born in Doncaster.

Rose is a free agent having left Watford by mutual consent earlier this month.

With that said, below, three of our FLW writers have offered their verdict on Rose being linked with the Latics.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This is certainly an interesting one.

On the surface of things, you can certainly understand why Wigan would be interested.

Rose is an experienced former Premier League defender, and a former England international. Given he’s available on a free and seemingly fits in with their wage structure with personal terms not set to be a problem , it seems a no brainer.

And yet, I have my doubts.

Rose’s time at Watford did not go to plan, and given how it ended at Spurs, too, I think there are plenty of questions hanging over the 32-year-old.

He could well come good, but it’s definitely a gamble for Wigan in my opinion, particularly given it is a signing they do not ‘need’ to make.

Toby Wilding

This does feel like it may not be the most necessary signing for Wigan to make in all honesty.

The Latics are already well stocked in the left-back area, with Joe Bennett and Tom Pearce natural options in that position, and James McClean also capable of filling in that role.

As a result, another left-back such as Rose doesn’t feel like a priority for Wigan at the minute, especially given that after so little football recently, it is hard to imagine he will be match fit any time soon.

Given the reputation Rose has, and the previous clubs he has played for, it is hard to see him being cheap in terms of wages either, meaning this does feel like it could be something of a risky move for Leam Richardson’s side.

Carla Devine

You can understand why Wigan are keen on this move given the amount of experience Danny Rose has and at a top level. In good form, he’s a brilliant player and would have a lot to add to the team.

However, I’m not sure it’s a signing Wigan particularly need and with that in mind, it also feels a bit risky too given how his time with Watford recently went.

If he did sign, he wouldn’t be a guaranteed starter. It’s unlikely he’d be able to handle regular games so much and whether he could do it for 90 minutes itself is doubtful.

Unfortunately it seems like Danny Rose has lost some of his magic and therefore I’m not sure I’d be eager about this one if I was a Wigan fan.