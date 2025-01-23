Stoke City have been linked with a move for Bristol City striker Fally Mayulu.

The 22-year-old only arrived at Ashton Gate in the summer, but now the Mirror, via their transfer live blog (22/1/25, 15:53) are reporting that the striker is being considered by the Potters for a £2.5million move.

Robins manager Liam Manning has addressed the reports, revealing that discussions are ongoing regarding Mayulu’s next steps.

We asked former England international and pundit Carlton Palmer for his views on the potential move.

Mayulu move a gamble, says Palmer

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: “Stoke City and Mark Robins are looking to bring in more firepower to their strike force in the window, having lost Tom Cannon.

“They've made a £2.5million bid for Bristol City striker Fally Mayulu. This is what Bristol City reportedly paid for Fally in the summer.

“He's not pulled up any trees, 14 games and he's got two goals. He's been left out of the last two squads. Bristol City manager Liam Manning has confirmed there has been discussions about whether to let the striker leave and go to Stoke City.

“He made the move to Ashton Gate in the summer from Rapid Vienna. He hasn't really pulled up any trees. They have got good players.

“So, again, it's them deciding whether it's in their interest to let them go. Tom Cannon scored an awful lot of goals for them and Stoke have recalled Nathan Lowe from Walsall, who was doing really well at Walsall.

“So, I mean, at the end of the day, I think it's a gamble, because he hasn't pulled up any trees, but Mark Robins knows the player. He knows what he's doing, and he knows when he's bringing a player into the football club.

“He is only 22 years of age, so there must be something that they've seen in their scouting system, and Mark Robins has seen, and obviously Bristol City must have seen when they brought him into the football club, to see that there's definitely potential there in the future.

“But, you know, it'll be interesting to see. I think it's definitely a gamble on the player, but he has in the past scored goals: 46 appearances, he scored 15 goals [for FC Blau-Weiss Linz]. For Rapid Vienna, before he made the move to Bristol City, in 28 appearances, he scored six goals, which is not, prolific, prolific, but he's still only young at 22.

“It's a gamble for Mark Robins if they're looking to push on, as I know Stoke City are looking to push on and get promotion next season, it is definitely a gamble.”

Related Wigan Athletic: Recent brilliance carries Stoke City, Nottingham Forest threat Thelo Aasgaard's prolific Latics form could tempt Nottingham Forest or Stoke City into purchasing his services

Mayulu money may be funds Stoke City don’t need to spend

As mentioned by Palmer, Stoke have just recalled their own young striker, Nathan Lowe, from Walsall, where he’d netted 15 goals and provided a further five assists in 22 League Two appearances.

It’s not yet been confirmed whether the Potters intend to loan Lowe back out, or bring him into the first-team setup under Robins.

Fally Mayulu's career so far, as per Transfermarkt Team Apps Goals Assists FC Blau-Weiss Linz 46 15 13 Rapid Vienna 35 11 3 Bristol City 17 2 0 VfL Wolfsburg II 1 0 0

The jump from the fourth tier to the Championship is stark, and will by no means be an easy process for Lowe, but Mayulu is hardly proven himself.

Spending £2.5million on a proven striker to plug the gap left by Tom Cannon would be sensible, but with Mayulu, it may make more sense for the club to give Lowe a chance before gambling funds on other young players.