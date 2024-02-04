This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Following Darren Moore's recent dismissal, Huddersfield Town are looking for their third permanent boss of the season.

It appears, though, that the Terriers may now have their eyes fixed on the man they want in charge.

Huddersfield Town in talks with Michael Duff

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that Huddersfield are currently in talks with Michael Duff about becoming their new manager.

Duff is available after being sacked by Swansea City in December.

Nixon reveals that the former Swans boss is keen on the role, too, which is a positive sign from a Huddersfield perspective.

Nixon's report also reminds us that Town have been long-term admirers of Duff.

Indeed, his report outlines the fact that Huddersfield wanted to make Duff their new boss when Kevin Nagle originally took over at the football club. However, at the time, the compensation to get Duff out of Barnsley was too much.

Paul Heckingbottom is said to be a rival to Duff for the vacancy, but the ex-Blades boss is said to be willing to wait on other offers.

Hiring Duff would be a gamble for Huddersfield

With the above links in mind, it begs the question - Would Michael Duff be a good appointment for the Terriers? And, ultimately, will he keep them in the Championship this season?

Some of our FLW writers have discussed those two important points below...

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Given Huddersfield Town's current position in the Championship, their next appointment has to be spot on.

However, I can't help but feel that appointing Duff is a bit of a risk.

Whilst we must not forget the good work that he did at Cheltenham or Barnsley, hiring him off the back of his most recent stint with Swansea City is definitely a bit of a gamble given Huddersfield Town's current predicament.

The Terriers are hovering just above the relegation zone, and need someone that can come in and get results instantly, just like Neil Warnock did last season.

Michael Duff had a full pre-season at Swansea to get his ideas across and was not able to win a league game until his eighth match in charge of the Swans this campaign, and Huddersfield simply can't afford a start as slow as that right now.

If it were the summer, sure, Duff could be a logical appointment, but with Huddersfield in the thick of a relegation battle, I'm not convinced that the 46-year-old is the safe pair of hands that the club need right now.

Ben Wignall

Unlike many clubs in the Championship in January, Huddersfield spent a significant amount on new players, including Rhys Healey, Bojan Radulovic and Radinio Balker, which showed Kevin Nagle's desire for his club to get away from relegation danger.

That means whoever the new manager is, they will have a fresh set of options to pick from, and there's no reason why Duff shouldn't be one of the top contenders for the role.

He impressed massively at Cheltenham Town with a small budget, which earned him the move to Barnsley, and he was probably unlucky to not take the Tykes back to the Championship last season.

Swansea City in the end probably did not suit Duff and Duff did not suit Swansea, and in hindsight it was the wrong appointment at the wrong time.

Duff's time in South Wales will have been a learning curve that he can take plenty away from, and the Huddersfield squad currently is more like what you'd expect Duff to be able to work with.

Even though the likes of John Eustace remain firmly in contention, Duff is one of the individuals who look to be best-equipped with taking on the job at hand.