‘Definitely a deal the Bees should pursue’ – Brentford eye transfer move for Championship star: The verdict

There have been rumblings over the past couple of days about Keane Lewis-Potter of Hull City potentially landing himself a move to a Premier League side, with Brentford the latest to register an interest in the forward.

According to The Athletic, the Bees were eager to bring the youngster to the club over the course of the summer transfer window but were ultimately priced out of a move. Thomas Frank’s side wanted to part with £8m cash but Hull demanded another £4m on top of that and a deal never came to light.

Rather than let that deter them though, it appears as though the newly-promoted Premier League outfit will make a second attempt at trying to land his signature in the winter transfer window.

He might cost a pretty penny or two, with Hull understandably not desperate to lose one of their brightest young talents but if there’s the right amount of money on the table then they could be left with no choice but to do business and sell the player on.

It leads to the question then – is Keane Lewis-Potter a good fit for the Bees? Could he make the step up to the Premier League and become the latest in a long line of impressive signings as part of Brentford’s lauded recruitment strategy?

Here’s some FLW writer’s verdicts on whether they believe the forward would fit in nicely at Brentford and whether he could make the step up in level to the Premier League…

Jordan Rushworth

Brentford are a club that you could never really doubt in terms of their ability to identify the right players that can suit the way they want to play and also develop their games to a new level under Thomas Frank.

Therefore, it says a lot about the potential of Keane Lewis-Potter that he is on the radar of the Bees ahead of the January transfer window. That in itself should show that the attacker is someone that has all of the ability to eventually become a Premier League talent in the coming years.

Having said that, Lewis-Potter is only just starting to adjust to life in the Championship after being a standout performer at League One level last term. Therefore, it might be a little too early for him to be making that leap up into the Premier League at this stage.

Lewis-Potter is also absolutely vital to any chances that Hull have of surviving in the Championship this season, so the Tigers are not going to be wanting him to leave unless they receive a very large transfer fee for his services.

There is no doubt that if Brentford sign Lewis-Potter he would be able to come good in the Premier League in the near future. However, in the immediate term his development might best be served staying in the Championship and growing with this Hull squad.

Adam Jones

I feel like he needs at least one full season of regular football in the Championship at Hull City before he has the right to say he deserves a move to the Premier League.

He may have appeared semi-regularly during the 2019/20 campaign, but he needs a successful campaign in the second-tier and replicate his League One form from last term.

Recording four goal contributions in 11 appearances for a struggling Hull City side is not a shabby record at all when you consider the fact they have scored just eight all season.

So he’s proved to be a vital cog in the Tigers’ machine thus far, but he needs to maintain that form if he’s to call himself Premier League-ready. An extended spell at the MKM Stadium will also help him develop more as a player than being left on the bench at Brentford at the moment.

It’s definitely a deal the Bees should pursue at some point though, because his contract runs out in just over 18 months and the possibility of getting him for a cut-price deal could make this a worthwhile addition, even if he doesn’t start in the capital straight away.

Marcus Ally

It would be a very Brentford signing and I would whole-heartedly trust the Bees to improve Lewis-Potter as quite a raw talent.

I do not think he is ready for the step up to the Premier League just yet but it is not a surprise to see the interest in him because of his age and the financial situation Hull City find themselves in.

With the attacking talent the Bees have even on the fringes of their squad in the Premier League this season, I cannot see Lewis-Potter getting a chance and a loan move away for the second half of the campaign would be likely if he did move there in January.

It could be a move that enhances Lewis-Potter’s upward trajectory but for me it would not be in terms of regular first team action in the second half of the season or even next.