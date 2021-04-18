‘Definite highlight’ – These Ipswich fans were delighted by significant step forward for one man in Charlton stalemate

It was a frustrating day for Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon, as they played out a 0-0 draw with Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

With neither side having found the breakthrough, that result means that Ipswich have now won just twice in 11 games since the appointment of Paul Cook as manager.

That run means the Tractor Boys are currently four points adrift of the play-offs with five games still to play, although recent performances suggest they are facing a significant uphill battle if they are to overhaul that deficit.

One positive from Saturday’s draw for Ipswich however, was the return of Kane Vincent-Young, with the defender returning to the starting lineup after four games for just his third league appearances of a campaign that has been badly disrupted by injury, with the 25-year-old completing the full 90 minutes of a game for the first time since October 2019.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Ipswich fans appeared delighted with that step forward for Vincenct-Young as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with seemingly impressed with his performance as well.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the defender’s return to action.

KVY looks like the KVY of old, more so than he did 2-3 weeks ago. 😍 This is one exciting positive from today. #itfc — Thomas Seggons (@TheSegITFC) April 17, 2021

KVY been looking bright out there today. He’s definitely going to be part of the future success at least, injury free hopefully. #ITFC — IPSWICH TOWN Bible (@ITFC_bible) April 17, 2021

Thought KVY played really well today #itfc — Chris Peach🌲 (@ChrisPitfc) April 17, 2021

Starting to see that sparkle we all know and love with KVY. Imagine if we keep him fit and put 10 decent footballers around him 👊🔥 #ITFC https://t.co/BMSSbJSuuq — IPSWICH TOWN Bible (@ITFC_bible) April 17, 2021

Brilliant to see him play the full 90 let’s hope he can get a full season next season — Rob (@Rob76540279) April 17, 2021

a definite highlight of a mediocre performance today — Dominic DEAN 📸 (@ddphotograph) April 17, 2021

Missed him 🥺 — Jack tullett (@JackTullett1) April 17, 2021

The only positive thing from today #itfc — Essex Tractor Boy (@EssexTractorBoy) April 17, 2021