‘Definite highlight’ – These Ipswich fans were delighted by significant step forward for one man in Charlton stalemate

8 mins ago

It was a frustrating day for Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon, as they played out a 0-0 draw with Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

With neither side having found the breakthrough, that result means that Ipswich have now won just twice in 11 games since the appointment of Paul Cook as manager.

That run means the Tractor Boys are currently four points adrift of the play-offs with five games still to play, although recent performances suggest they are facing a significant uphill battle if they are to overhaul that deficit.

One positive from Saturday’s draw for Ipswich however, was the return of Kane Vincent-Young, with the defender returning to the starting lineup after four games for just his third league appearances of a campaign that has been badly disrupted by injury, with the 25-year-old completing the full 90 minutes of a game for the first time since October 2019.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Ipswich fans appeared delighted with that step forward for Vincenct-Young as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with seemingly impressed with his performance as well.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the defender’s return to action.


