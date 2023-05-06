Sheffield United defender Max Lowe could struggle in the Premier League, Football League World's Blades fan pundit Owain Wyse has suggested.

The Blades are heading back to the top flight after securing a second-place finish in the Championship in 2022/23.

Sheffield United Premier League preparations

The ongoing takeover situation at Bramall Lane looks as though it could mean United aren't able to move as quickly in the transfer window as they'd like.

Paul Heckingbottom has credited much of their success this term to the early business they did last summer but it seems that might not be possible this time around, which is certainly a concern.

The Blades were well deserving of their Premier League promotion but the squad needs strengthening in the upcoming window to give Heckingbottom the tools he needs to establish them in the top flight.

Max Lowe concern

Pressed on which United players he feels could find it tough against top tier opposition, FLW's fan pundit name-checked Lowe.

He highlighted the 25-year-old's defensive naivety as a potential area of concern.

Wyse explained: "I think Max Lowe could struggle. He's found himself playing very regularly as our left wing-back this season - with some success to be fair to him.

"However, I do believe that his defensive naivety will be caught out in the top flight against higher quality players."

Will Max Lowe struggle in the Premier League?

Wyse's concerns are certainly understandable.

The Premier League is home to some of the best wide attackers in world football and the Blades' wing-backs are going to be tested next season.

United have been in the ascendancy in the majority of their games this term, which has allowed the likes of Lowe to focus more on bombing forward than their defensive work.

That's going to have to change next term and the 25-year-old will have to prove that he can stand up to the pressure of defending against top sides.

Lowe will feel that he's come a long way since the eight appearances he made for the Blades in his promotion-winning season and he'll get his chance to put the doubters right next term.