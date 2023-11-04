Highlights Norwich City's January transfer window is crucial for their season. Despite signing experienced players last summer, they are currently in 17th place and need to make changes.

Jonathan Rowe and Gabriel Sara have been standout players for Norwich this season. Keeping them would be vital for the team's top six ambitions.

Norwich should consider cashing in on Christos Tzolis or finding a buyer for him in the summer. They need reinforcements in defensive midfield to improve their defensive record.

This January transfer window could prove to be pivotal for Norwich City.

Last summer, the club signed multiple players in a bid to help improve on their 13th-placed Championship finish but right now, they find themselves in 17th.

Despite signing experienced players like Shane Duffy, Ashley Barnes, and Adam Forshaw, things haven't gone as planned and this January provides a chance to change the squad.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

David Wagner is under pressure at the moment and it remains to be seen whether it will still be in charge by the time the transfer window opens.

Even so, we've explored what the Canaries' dream January could look like...

Keeping Jonathan Rowe and Gabriel Sara

Norwich's star players this season have been Jonathan Rowe and Gabriel Sara.

The Canaries have scored 25 goals this season and the duo have been at the heart of them - Rowe has seven goals and one assist while Sara has four goals and five assists.

The former's contract expires in June 2025 and his future has been a topic of debate among fans with Premier League clubs linked to the youngster. There is also talk that Norwich are going to offer him a new contract, but his future is still up in the air.

Sara, as one of the Championship's stand-out midfielders is always the subject of transfer speculation, but his deal expires in June 2026.

Keeping hold of their star pair would be massive in keeping their hopes of a top six challenge alive.

Christos Tzolis' permanent departure

When Christos Tzolis joined Norwich City in July 2022, he was heralded as one of the best young players in Europe by then-manager Daniel Farke.

However, since signing, it hasnt worked out for Tzolis at Carrow Road and the Greek is now on loan with 2.Bundesliga side Fortuna Düsseldorf.

Tzolis has done a good job in Germany scoring six goals in nine appearances.

An ideal January transfer window for Norwich would be cashing in on Tzolis or lining up a summer buyer to recover some of the money spent on him.

Fortuna have an option to buy at the end of the loan and they could well be keen to make him a permanent player.

Reinforcement in defensive midfield

Norwich's biggest problem this season has been the number of goals they've conceded and the pressure put on the team's central defenders - as such, an ideal signing in the January transfer window would be a new defensive midfielder.

They have conceded the joint-most goals in the Championship so far this season and a big reason for this is because of how open they are in midfield. Adam Forshaw signed on a free transfer from Leeds United in the summer but despite being a defensive midfielder hasn't been the answer to Norwich's prayers.

Strengthening in the centre of the park could be the key to solving their defensive woes.