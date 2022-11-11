Defensive issues, misfiring strikers: The Hull City transfer dilemmas Rosenior is likely to face in January

It has been a turbulent season so far for Hull City, with the club currently sitting 19th in the Championship table.

The Tigers started the campaign with optimism following a raft of summer signings and started well with eight points from their first four games. But they then went on a run of five defeats from six and Shota Arveladze was sacked at the end of September.

Owner Acun Ilicali took his time finding a permanent replacement, with caretaker Andy Dawson steadying the ship and managing three wins from his eight games in charge to keep the club above the relegation zone.

Liam Rosenior was finally appointed as Arveladze’s successor in early November, his first full-time managerial job after an interim spell in charge of League One side Derby County earlier this season. He has had an excellent start to life in the hot seat at the MKM Stadium, picking up four points from two games.

His side held out for a 0-0 draw at Millwall last weekend, despite having Oscar Estupinan sent off in the 37th minute. They then followed it up with a 3-2 win at Cardiff City in midweek. Dimitrios Pelkas gave the visitors the lead in the 4th minute before goals from Callum Robinson and Gavin Whyte turned the game around to put the hosts in front in the second half. But City responded superbly and two goals from Regan Slater sent them back to East Yorkshire with all three points.

But as the 38-year-old attempts to continue the progression of his new side, we look at the transfer dilemmas he is likely to face in January…

Defensive issues

It is clear to see where the main problem has been for the Tigers this term. They have conceded 37 goals, the worst in the league by some distance. City have conceded three goals in a game on four separate occasions already and even conceded five at West Bromwich in August.

There were hopes that there would be defensive improvement this season, bringing in the likes of Cyrus Christie and Tobias Figueiredo, while Ozan Tufan, Jean-Michael Seri, and Ryan Woods strengthened the midfield. Meanwhile, highly-rated defender Jacob Greaves also signed a new contract despite strong interest from Middlesbrough.

Rosenior was a defender in his playing days, and was promoted to the Premier League with the Tigers, so will be hoping that he can use his experience to coach some resilience and solidity into his new team, but if not, he may have to look to the market.

Misfiring strikers

While City have scored 24 goals this season and have a decent spread of goals through the team, perhaps one concern for Rosenior will be the lack of contribution from his strikers.

Estupinan, a summer recruit from Portuguese side Victoria de Guimaraes, is still one of the Championship’s top scorers having notched eight goals this term. But the Colombian has only scored once since August after an excellent start to life at the club.

The other frontmen, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Dogukan Sinik, Tyler Smith, and Benjamin Tetteh only have one league goal between them all season. While they have suffered with injury problems, with Sayyadmanesh and Tetteh both out until after the World Cup, it is a poor return.

With the Tigers’ defensive issues, it puts more pressure on the strikers to deliver. Unless Estupinan can rediscover his scoring touch, Rosenior may need to look for reinforcements.