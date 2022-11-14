Defensive additions, 10-goal ace wanted: The Bristol Rovers transfer dilemmas Barton is likely to face in January

Bristol Rovers sit in the bottom half of the Sky Bet League One table as we head into the World Cup break.

Having dramatically won promotion to the third tier on the final day last year, the aim was always going to be to try and avoid relegation this season, and so far they are on course to achieve that.

There’s still a long way to go, however, and plenty of obstacles in the way before they potentially achieve their aims at the end of the season.

That said, we’re taking a look at the January window here and the potential dilemmas manager Joey Barton might face in the market…

Defensive improvements

33 goals have been conceded so far by Rovers, the third highest amount in the league, and so that is clearly an area for improvement as soon as possible.

Rovers have some decent players in the side and they will be able to work on their defensive set-up over the next few weeks during the World Cup break, but Barton might also like to try and add to that part of the pitch if he can in January.

Of course, that is easier said than done with the window being mid-season but if he can find players he thinks might help out he should go for it.

Aaron Collins attracting interest

Collins has been one of Bristol Rovers’ best players this year in Sky Bet League One.

He’s scored 10 goals in the league and set up a further seven, making him one of the side’s most important players.

Indeed, it seems fair to say that without him the Gas would be a lot worse off in the division and so keeping him around is going to be key in January.

With his numbers and performances in mind, though, there are bound to be clubs looking into him at the moment, though, and it remains to be seen if any make an offer for him to try and take him away.