Defender’s stance on future with EFL club revealed after summer Barnsley links

Left-back Tom Pearce wants to sign a new contract with Wigan Athletic after turning down a move to Barnsley, a report from a print edition of The Sun (05/09, p62) has claimed.

Barnsley were linked with a move to bring Pearce to the club late last month, reportedly making a six-figure bid for the defender.

But, as exclusively reported by Football League World, the Tykes ended their interest before the summer transfer window had closed, moving onto other targets.

Now it seems as though that was due to the stance on a move set out by Pearce, rather than Wigan themselves.

According to this latest update, Wigan had agreed a £450,000 fee with Barnsley for the sale of the 23-year-old, only for Pearce himself to turn down the chance to move to Oakwell.

It is thought that Pearce is now pushing for an extended contract with Wigan, with his current deal at The DW Stadium set to expire at the end of this season.

Since joining Wigan from Leeds in 2019, Pearce has made 39 appearances in all competitions for the Latics, scoring once.

The Verdict

This could be something of a risky move for Pearce to make you feel.

On the one hand, he is turning down the opportunity of Championship football in favour of another campaign in League One.

While Wigan look set to challenge for promotion, that battle looks like it will be so competitive, there will be no guarantee of a place in the second-tier next season if he stays at The DW.

It is also worth noting that with Wigan having brought in Joe Bennett on deadline day, there is plenty of competition for Pearce at left-back, with Luke Robinson also on the books, meaning there may be no guarantee of game time for the 23-year-old.

As a result, it could be worth keeping an eye on Pearce this season, to see if his stance here pays off or not.