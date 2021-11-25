‘Defenders are going to have nightmares’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans react to attacker’s performance during Peterborough United thrashing

Blackburn Rovers strengthened their play-off push with a 4-0 victory over Peterborough United last night.

A brace from Ben Brereton Diaz and goals from defensive duo Harry Pickering and Darragh Lenihan earned Rovers all three points in what was an entirely dominant display from start to finish.

After a lack of involvement over the last couple of weeks, Tyrhys Dolan was brought back into the starting XI for the first time since their freak 7-0 defeat at home to Fulham.

The winger was a constant source of creativity and attacking third excitement against Posh, with the Championship strugglers finding it difficult to contain him.

Dolan chipped in with an assist for Brereton Diaz’s first goal and Rovers’ second, when he tenaciously stole possession from Nathan Thompson before teeing up Blackburn’s talisman to guide home into an empty net.

The exciting winger, who came through the academies at Manchester City and Preston North End, has enjoyed an excellent rise to first-team football at Blackburn, with the teenager emerging as a first-team regular under Mowbray.

Dolan has netted three times and has provided a further three assists, in what has been a good start to the season by the 19-year-old.

Here, we take a look at how Blackburn fans have reacted to Dolan’s performance last night…

Top performance again Ty 🔥🔵⚪️ — Adam Tauszky (@Leap_year_man) November 24, 2021

You deserved a goal last night. Absolutely fantastic performance. — Matt Cooper (@matt_cooper85) November 25, 2021

You were absolutely brilliant mate as were the team. Keep up the good work! — *Ben*C* 💙 (@BlackburnBen95) November 24, 2021

Well played Tyrhys You are improving every game. Great team performance. — Maurice Foy (@MauriceFoy2) November 25, 2021

Class as usual 🔥👏🔵⚪ — ChrisBRFC (@ChrisBRFC91) November 24, 2021

Defenders are gonna have nightmares 'cause of you mate! Well done! — New York Rovers 🌹🗽 (@NYCRovers) November 25, 2021

Same again Saturday please Tyrhys 👌 — Chris Martin (@ChrisMartin_93) November 24, 2021

Man of the match for me last night, your work rate is incredible. You never stop chasing or pressing, second goal was all you mate, amazing — Turny (@TNYKN) November 25, 2021

Glad we bumped into you on way out. Great performance again 🔵⚪️👍 pic.twitter.com/xgPZzxIIu5 — Darren John Brennan (Helliwell) (@djhelliwell69) November 24, 2021