Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Blackburn Rovers

‘Defenders are going to have nightmares’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans react to attacker’s performance during Peterborough United thrashing

Published

1 hour ago

on

Blackburn Rovers strengthened their play-off push with a 4-0 victory over Peterborough United last night. 

A brace from Ben Brereton Diaz and goals from defensive duo Harry Pickering and Darragh Lenihan earned Rovers all three points in what was an entirely dominant display from start to finish. 

After a lack of involvement over the last couple of weeks, Tyrhys Dolan was brought back into the starting XI for the first time since their freak 7-0 defeat at home to Fulham. 

Quiz: 30 questions about Blackburn Rovers’ best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30

Which club did Blackburn sign Ben Brereton from?

The winger was a constant source of creativity and attacking third excitement against Posh, with the Championship strugglers finding it difficult to contain him. 

Dolan chipped in with an assist for Brereton Diaz’s first goal and Rovers’ second, when he tenaciously stole possession from Nathan Thompson before teeing up Blackburn’s talisman to guide home into an empty net. 

The exciting winger, who came through the academies at Manchester City and Preston North End, has enjoyed an excellent rise to first-team football at Blackburn, with the teenager emerging as a first-team regular under Mowbray. 

Dolan has netted three times and has provided a further three assists, in what has been a good start to the season by the 19-year-old. 

Here, we take a look at how Blackburn fans have reacted to Dolan’s performance last night…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Defenders are going to have nightmares’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans react to attacker’s performance during Peterborough United thrashing

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: