Defender set to Stoke City exit as Potters reportedly make contract decision

Stoke City right-back Tommy Smith will be allowed to leave the club this summer, journalist Alan Nixon has reported, via Patreon.

Smith joined Stoke from Huddersfield Town back in the summer of 2019, signing a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Since then, the defender has gone on to make 106 appearances in all competitions for the Potters, scoring three goals in that time.

Now however, it seems as though Smith is set to be on the move again as the season comes to an end, with his contract expiring at the Bet365 Stadium.

According to this latest update from Nixon, Stoke have elected not to extend Smith’s deal with the club, and he will therefore now be released this summer.

It is thought that the Potters are keen to clear their wage bill and freshen up their squad, following their underwhelming 14th place finish in the Championship this season.

For his part, Smith is said to be keen to remain in the Championship, even now that his time with Stoke is coming to an end.

The Verdict

This does feel like it could prove to be a sensible decision for Stoke to make.

The Potters have fallen some way short of their aims to push for promotion this season, so it does feel as though they need to make changes in order to improve in 2022/23.

Given he is out of contract anyway this summer, and the fact that he has seemingly dropped down the pecking order at the Bet365 recently, Smith does seem like one of the obvious options to be moved on.

However, given the experience Smith has, and the fact he is capable of holding his own at Championship level, you imagine there will be options for him to continue his career elsewhere once his Stoke exit it confirmed.