Defender makes admission after securing Bolton Wanderers agreement

Eoin Toal says he is relishing the opportunity of playing in England after joining League One side Bolton Wanderers.

The defender has joined the club from League of Ireland side Derry City for an undisclosed fee, putting pen to paper on an three-year deal with the Trotters.

Having spent his whole career in Ireland, making 152 first-team appearances in all competitions for Derry, this will be Toal’s first time playing in England.

Now it seems as though the chance to do that, means that this move was one that the 23-year-old felt that he simply had to make.

Which ten of these 25 Bolton Wanderers facts are fake?

1 of 25 Bolton were formed in 1874? Real Fake

Giving his reaction to confirmation of his move to Bolton, Toal told the club’s official website: “It’s brilliant. I know it’s been on the cards for a few weeks and I’m glad it’s done now and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’ve been at Derry for five or six seasons and really enjoyed it. I built up a lot of good relationships with Derry, a lot of good people there.

“I can’t thank them enough for letting this go through. It’s a club I’ll always have time for and I’ll always be supporter of that club. But I’m looking forward to this opportunity now with Bolton Wanderers.

“Bolton is a massive club and I think it was just too big of a club for me to turn down and it’s a very good opportunity for me to showcase myself over here in England.

“I’ve seen a lot of players and a few of my friends who have come over to League One and done really well and I don’t see why I can’t do that.”

Following confirmation of his move, the defender has become Bolton’s fourth first-team signing of the summer.

Left-back Jack Iredale has already completed a permanent move from Cambridge, while goalkeeper James Trafford and right-back Conor Bradley have joined on loan from Manchester City and Liverpool respectively.

The Verdict

This does look like it has the potential to become a rather useful signing for Bolton.

There have been a handful of centre backs who have left the club this summer, so bringing in another to help boost their options in that position does feel like an important move.

Toal already has plenty of experience from his time in Ireland, so should be capable of holding his own at this level, but at 23-years-old, also has plenty of time to be an asset for the club.

With that in mind, this may prove to be an decent piece of business for Bolton, although there is likely to be more for them to do before the window draws to a close.