Defender lifts the lid on his “weird” Burnley exit

Former Burnley defender Erik Pieters has opened up on his exit following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

It’s been a huge transition for the Clarets following their drop into the Championship with player recruitment being at the centre of those huge changes.

One of the players who was a casualty of the changes was defender Erik Pieters who ended his three year stay at the Lancashire club in the summer.

In total, Pieters had made 66 appearances in all competitions during his time at Turf Moor, scoring twice for the club.

The 34-year-old has cited a “lack of communication” from the clubs hierarchy as a key frustration from his exit leaving him perplexed at how his time ended.

Speaking to Lancashire Live, Pieters said: “I spoke with the owners about how they see me and what they want to do with me.

“They said they wanted to give me a new deal depending on where we are in the league but that I was an experienced player and they wanted me to continue.

“So I waited and waited, got one offer, but I never heard back from them. I went on holiday and had a text saying I was leaving and so I found out that way when we didn’t hear anything back from Burnley.”

The other surprising aspect of this interview was that Pieters asked for the chance to train with the club over the summer to maintain his fitness only to be given an abrupt response:

“I asked to train with them (this summer) to keep up my fitness and instead of them taking young kids in, at least I am number. But it was ‘no you are not welcome.’ So that was clear and that chapter was quickly closed.”

Pieters has been training with West Brom with a view to landing a permanent deal, but the Baggies are still unsure on the move and will seemingly continue to run the rule over the Dutchman.

The Verdict

It’s not too surprising to hear that this is how Pieters’ time at Burnley considering Phil Bardsley had a similar experience over the summer.

It must be frustrating as a player to go through that process but with the club offering a deal to Pieters and that deal being refused, that perhaps prompted them to set the ball rolling with their plans for a replacement.

That being said, it could have been handled better by the club and is hopefully a process they will learn from.