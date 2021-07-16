Defender explains Lee Johnson influence after securing Sunderland move from Manchester City

Callum Doyle has revealed the prospect of playing for Lee Johnson was a key factor in his decision to join Sunderland from Manchester City.

The 17-year-old centre-back is extremely highly-rated by the Premier League champions but he has obviously struggled to get near the first-team.

Therefore, a loan move was always going to be under consideration for the teenager and it was announced today that Doyle would be spending next season on loan with the Black Cats.

Despite his age, Doyle is expected to link up with the first-team squad and the player explained to the Sunderland official site how the manager played a role in the move.

“I’m looking forward to working with Lee Johnson because he has worked with young players in the past and given them opportunities, so hopefully I can gain that opportunity and he can improve me as a player.

“I’m a big presence at the back and I like to bring the ball out, but I also love a duel. I’m over the moon to be here and I’m very excited to get started.”

Bringing in a centre-back was sure to be a priority for Johnson after Dion Sanderson returned to Wolves in the summer.

The verdict

This appears to be an exciting deal for Sunderland given the potential Doyle has, and the player was clearly impressed with Johnson.

As the centre-back points out, Johnson has shown in his managerial career that he will give younger players a chance and he is also a good coach in terms of developing players.

So, this appears to be a good move for all parties and it will now be down to Doyle to justify the faith Johnson has shown in him by performing for Sunderland as they try to win promotion next season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.