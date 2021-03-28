Defender explains choosing Nottingham Forest over Chelsea in 2015 switch

Jordan Gabriel says he chose to join Nottingham Forest over Chelsea, because he felt that it would be of greater benefit to his career in the long term.

Former Arsenal youngster Gabriel joined Forest from Southend as a 16-year-old back in February 2015, and has since gone on to make three appearances in all competitions for The City Ground club, while he is now spending this season on loan in League One with Blackpool.

However, things could potentially have been rather different for Gabriel, given he also had the option to make the move to Stamford Bridge with Chelsea at the time when he switched to Forest.

It seems though, that the career prospects the right-back felt were on offer to him with Forest, were enough to sway him in the direction of The City Ground.

Speaking to The Mirror about his decision to join Forest over Chelsea, Gabriel explained: “Chelsea is a massive club , great for your CV and I could have gone for the money but I thought in the long-term Forest was the better option.

“I look at academy graduates at Forest like Joe Worrall and Ryan Yates and think I can make that step up like them because I’m learning all the time here at Blackpool.”

Since joining Blackpool last summer, Gabriel has made 23 appearances in all competitions for the club, helping them to sixth in the current League One standings.

As things stand, there are just over three years remaining on Gabriel’s contract with Forest, securing his future at The City Ground until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Verdict

You do have to admire Gabriel for his decision here.

You could certainly have understood it had he elected to make the move to Chelsea, given the rewards that such an agreement could have provided him with.

However, you deal his opportunities to establish himself with Forest will improve in the not too distant future, given the promise he has shown during his time out on loan with Blackpool in particular this season.

As a result, you do feel as though his decision to join Forest could be about to pay off, and that attitude of prioritising game time ought to be one that serves him well throughout the rest of his career.