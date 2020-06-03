Defender discusses chance of Sunderland return

Speaking to the NZ Herald and quoted by the Sunderland Echo, Tommy Smith has revealed that the door may well be open for him to return to Sunderland once things get back to normality in this country.

Smith signed a short-term deal with the club just before things got put on hold in terms of the football season and Stewart Donald decided that he had to let him go.

However, Smith has revealed that in a conversation with the current Black Cats boss, the door could be open further down the line for a return to Wearside.

He said:

“It was just really bad timing and unfortunately I’d only signed a short-term deal.

“Clubs in League One don’t know when games are going ahead again so the chairman said he wasn’t going to exercise any extension which is fair enough, so I knew that was coming.

“But he also said I might be looked at again in the future once things are a bit clearer moving forward.”

The Verdict

Things in League One are currently up in the air and it remains to be seen if the third tier is going to get going again given the divide there seems to be between the clubs in the division.

Smith was obviously unlucky in how things went for him on Wearside but it appears as though he left on decent terms with the potential to return if both parties decide that is what they want to do.

What the next few months have in store remains to be seen, but Smith may well hope things fall a bit better in his favour than they have of late.