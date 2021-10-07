Defender arrives? Gustavo Hamer interest steps up? Coventry City transfer scenarios that could materialise in the January window

Coventry City have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season, with the side sitting third in the Championship going into the international break.

Many were expecting the Sky Blues to be battling to stay in the Championship, or certainly in the bottom half, but they have played some excellent football in the early weeks and are in the promotion hunt at this very early stage.

Whether they can maintain this run remains to be seen, but there is a real spirit around the club right now under the guidance of Mark Robins.

Either way, you would imagine the January window is going to be crucial to Coventry, as it will be a window that they can look to add a bit of quality to the squad to help them for what is a tough season. However, it will also bring fears that some top players could leave.

Here we look at TWO scenarios that could materialise in the New Year…

A new centre-back arrives

This was an area of the pitch that Robins wanted to strengthen in the summer and whilst Coventry have defended well on the whole this season, they still look a player light in that position.

If the club are still pushing for a top six place come January, you would expect them to be a very attractive option. Plus, if they enter the loan market, top clubs would welcome the chance for Robins to develop their players.

So, a centre-back could arrive for Coventry.

Bids arrive for Gustavo Hamer

There was plenty of speculation surrounding the classy midfielder, with West Brom and Rangers both having been credited with an interest in Hamer in the past.

That shows the quality the 24-year-old has, and that interest isn’t going to go away. Of course, Coventry will not want to sell, whilst you can’t imagine the player will be desperate to move.

But, money talks so there will be a concern that a big offer could arrive for Hamer, and a few others.