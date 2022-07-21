Defender agrees Brentford personal terms following Burnley exit, medical today

Former Burnley defender Ben Mee is on the verge of joining Premier League side Brentford.

That is according to West London Sport, who state that the 32-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Bees.

As per their report, Mee is now set to undergo a medical today ahead of signing his deal with the club.

Mee, a loyal, committed defender for Burnley over the years, departed the club this summer following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

His contract was up at Turf Moor at the end of June, and, as such, he is available to join any club on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old first joined Burnley on a loan deal from Manchester City back in July 2011, but that was soon made permanent just a few months later in January 2012.

Since then, Mee has been a mainstay for the Clarets, racking up 376 appearances for the club and helping them earn two promotions to the Premier League.

In the top-flight, Mee also played a key role as the Clarets remained there for six consecutive seasons prior to their relegation last summer, captaining the side.

The Verdict

This is a really solid signing for Brentford.

As Thomas Frank’s Bees look to avoid that second-season syndrome in the Premier League, the 32-year-old will be a shrewd pick up on a free transfer.

As for Burnley, their re-build under Kompany continues, with central defenders having already arrived in Luke McNally, CJ Egan-Riley and Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the Clarets backline get on when the new season begins, having seen such a dramatic change at the heart of the defence.