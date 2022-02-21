Defeat to MK Dons, fans v the board, Stewart back in the goals but Sunderland slip to 7th: What’s going wrong? (Watch)

Sunderland slipped to seventh in the table on Saturday afternoon, losing 2-1 to MK Dons in League One.

It’s been a slow start to life as Sunderland manager for Alex Neil, with that defeat backing up a draw with AFC Wimbledon.

As a result, Sunderland now sit seventh in the League One table and their automatic promotion hopes are shrinking at a rapid rate.

Over on FLW TV, we’ve posed the question: What is going wrong at Sunderland?

Jack Austwicke joins the channel to discuss his beloved Sunderland and looks at recent events, as well as predicting where he sees his side finishing in the final standings.

There’s also Jack’s thoughts on Neil and whether he’s the man to finally start leading Sunderland back through the EFL and into the Championship.

Check out the full episode over on the FLW TV YouTube channel by following the link below:

If you haven’t already, please remember to subscribe to the FLW TV YouTube channel to avoid missing any further Sunderland broadcasts!