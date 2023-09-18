Highlights Middlesbrough's form under Michael Carrick has been disappointing, with early losses and a struggle to score goals.

Carrick's failure to strengthen the defense and his inability to keep clean sheets has been a major issue for the team.

If Middlesbrough loses to Sheffield Wednesday, it may be time for the club to consider replacing Carrick with a more experienced and ambitious manager like Jon Dahl Tomasson.

In the latter stages of April and in early May, Middlesbrough were expected to be the favourites to go up via the Championship play-offs thanks to their fantastic form under head coach Michael Carrick.

Some four months later though, and the Teessiders find themselves in a position familiar to what they were in at this stage of 2022-23.

In his first permanent managerial job, Carrick did wonders with Boro to turn them from strugglers in the first few months of the previous campaign to put them in the promotion mix, winning 18 of his 30 regular season matches in charge and picking up 58 points from a possible 90.

That put Boro in prime position to win the play-offs, only to come unstuck against a Coventry City side who were resilient and only needed the one goal in the second leg at the Riverside Stadium to dispatch Carrick's side, consigning them to yet another year in the Championship.

At that time though, the devastating impact of not only losing loanees Ryan Giles and Cameron Archer, but Chuba Akpom to Ajax as well was not foreseen as Middlesbrough went into the transfer market to mainly recruit up and coming young players, with a sprinkle of experience in the form of Seny Dieng.

The alarm bells were ringing early though this season as Millwall recorded an opening day success at the Riverside, then Coventry City downed them 3-0 at the CBS Arena.

Further misery has come against West Brom, QPR and Blackburn, with the new-look Boro side struggling to gel on the pitch despite creating plenty of chances in matches - the finishing touch however just isn't there.

And with 24th-placed Boro travelling to Sheffield Wednesday - the club that sit in 23rd - on Tuesday night for what already feels like a relegation six-pointer, a defeat at Hillsborough against the Owls must surely see the end of Carrick's time in charge.

Why should Middlesbrough sack Michael Carrick if they lose to Sheffield Wednesday?

Yes, Carrick has only been in charge for less than a year, with his appointment coming in late October 2022, but there's a dangerous chance that the form Boro are showing could continue.

Six games in is a relatively small sample size, but the season will move quickly and if a few more losses are recorded then it will get harder to claw back the deficit.

And without being too disrespectful to Sheffield Wednesday, but if they lose to a side that hasn't created an awful amount so far this season, then Carrick will probably know he deserves to be on the edge of losing his job.

It's perhaps cruel that he lost three significant players from last season's starting 11, but he has spent some money on trying to get in replacements - Alex Bangura, Lukas Engel and Emmanuel Latte Lath all cost money whilst Lewis O'Brien won't be a cheap loan deal.

There has also been a real struggle to keep goals out however, even since Carrick's arrival.

In his 30 matches in charge last season in the regular Championship campaign, just six clean sheets were kept and heading into their clash with Wednesday, Boro are yet to keep a clean sheet in the league in 2023-24 and have conceded 13 times.

Perhaps a new centre-back was needed over the summer and Carrick has gone wrong by not trying to bring one in, but football is a results business and there can't be many complaints if he is axed if there is a loss on Tuesday - after all, Chris Wilder bit the bullet after 11 matches of 2022-23.

Who should Middlesbrough go for if sacking Michael Carrick?

Despite currently being in the relegation zone, it would not be beyond the realms of possibility for Boro to be able to tempt someone like Jon Dahl Tomasson to Teesside.

He has got Blackburn Rovers playing some very good football and of course they defeated Carrick's side this past weekend, but he is still visibly frustrated at Ewood Park because of the Venky's cutting the transfer budget over the summer.

With Boro not shy on spending the money that they make in transfer fees, Tomasson might see a more ambitious club than Rovers and one that he can not only turn around, but in time take them back to the Premier League - something which is long overdue.

There will be other coaches and managers currently who are without clubs that could be enticed to Boro, and ones who could provide a more short-term option, but an ambitious swoop for Tomasson should they continue to falter under Carrick.