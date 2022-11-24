Deepdale: How does Preston North End’s stadium capacity compare to the rest of the Championship?

Preston North End‘s stadium – Deepdale – is one of the oldest stadiums in world football, and a pretty unique one in terms of the Championship and redeveloped English arenas.

Whilst many new stadiums around the country are identikit ones and look exactly the same, Deepdale holds a kind of traditionalist feel, with two opposite stands looking the same behind each goal but the ones that go down the sides of the pitch being completely different.

How does Deepdale’s capacity match up though to the rest of the Championship’s home grounds? Let’s take a look.

With a capacity of 23,404, North End have the 16th-biggest stadium in the whole of the second tier, and that trumps some clubs that have been in the Premier League.

They have over 1,000 more seats than the likes of Burnley’s Turf Moor and Watford’s Vicarage Road, with Swansea City, Millwall, Queens Park Rangers, Blackpool, Luton Town and Rotherham United all having smaller capacities than Deepdale, the lowest being the Hatters’ Kenilworth Road which houses 10,356.

Looking up the capacity table, both Huddersfield Town and Reading have just less than 1,000 more seats in their own home grounds than Deepdale, but then the gap starts to get bigger and bigger.

Nearby rivals Wigan Athletic’s DW Stadium has nearly 2,000 more seats than Deepdale, and then there are seven stadiums that have a capacity of 30,000 or more in the Championship.

One of those is PNE’s Lancashire neighbours Blackburn Rovers, with Ewood Park being able to house 31,367, but the highest capacity in the whole league is Sunderland’s Stadium of Light with a 49,000 all-seater stadium.

And as it stands, North End’s position of 16th in the home stadium capacity is almost shared by their average home attendance for the 2022-23 season so far – they sit in 15th spot in that regard with an average attendance of 16,141.

That is higher than local rivals Blackpool and Blackburn, who sit in 19th and 20th respectively for that tally, and further down are Wigan in 22nd.

Attendances at this stage on average are up on the entirety of the 2021-22 season – in 23 matches North End got an average of 12,608 fans through the gate, but an increased amount of season tickets sold, as well as big followings from the likes of Burnley and Middlesbrough, have bolstered the number for the first half of the campaign.