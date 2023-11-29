Highlights Sheffield Wednesday are in a dire situation, rooted at the foot of the Championship table and 10 points from safety.

The poor recruitment of players in the summer is to blame for their current predicament.

It is unlikely that Wednesday will survive this season, but the focus should be on building the right squad for an immediate return to the Championship next year.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Sheffield Wednesday are too far adrift to survive in the Championship this season.

The Owls were promoted from League One last season after beating Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley in May, but they have found it tough in the second tier so far.

Danny Rohl replaced Xisco Munoz as manager last month, but despite performances improving under the German, he has lost five of his first six games in charge.

Wednesday suffered their third consecutive defeat as they were beaten 2-1 by Birmingham City at St Andrew's on Saturday.

The Owls took the lead in the 45th minute when Josh Windass' free-kick hit the post and the ball fell to George Byers, who finished from close range, but the Blues equalised just three minutes later through Juninho Bacuna's 20-yard volley.

Birmingham went ahead in the 81st minute when Jordan James rounded Cameron Dawson and slotted home after his initial effort had been saved, and they held on for all three points.

Wednesday are bottom of the table, 10 points from safety, and they are back in action when they host leaders Leicester City at Hillsborough on Wednesday night.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that he does not believe Wednesday will stay in the Championship this season, and he blamed poor recruitment in the summer for their current predicament.

"Sheffield Wednesday are in deep, deep trouble," Palmer said.

"Three losses in a row since Danny Rohl's first win, rooted at the foot of the Championship table, 10 points from safety.

"It is absolutely crystal clear the recruitment of players done at the football club was poor before his arrival.

"I'm not sure how much he knew about the current squad before he took the job and we will wait to see whether he is backed in the January transfer window to recruit new players and try and avoid relegation.

"I've stated in recent weeks that I feel the Owls are unfortunately too far adrift to survive this season, and if the owner feels that, I suppose it is all about getting the right squad in place to make an immediate return to the Championship the following year."

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that it will be tough for the Owls to survive this season.

Rohl must be backed in January if Wednesday are to have any chance of securing safety, but they must ensure they are not too far adrift by then in order for any new additions to make an impact, and it could be difficult to attract players if their plight worsens.

The Owls have improved since Rohl's appointment, but they do not have enough quality in the squad to compete in the Championship, underlined by the fact they have scored just eight league goals all season.

It does not get any easier for Rohl's men, with a game against leaders Leicester, who have won seven of their eight away games this campaign, to come on Wednesday night.