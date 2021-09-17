Deeney starts: The predicted Birmingham City XI to face Posh on Saturday

The game may have finished 4-1 but there were plenty of positives for Birmingham City to take out of their defeat to Fulham in midweek.

They came up against arguably the best attack in the division and managed to have more shots at St Andrew’s, they just weren’t quite clinical enough.

A defeat like that isn’t necessarily one that will harm their momentum too much, particularly if they pick up three points tomorrow.

The trip to face newly-promoted Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium looks like a chance for Lee Bowyer’s side to get back to winning ways and here’s the XI that we predict the Blues boss will name on Saturday…

Matija Sarkic has established himself as Bowyer’s clear first choice between the sticks and will surely start against the Posh.

There’s unlikely to be a change in the back three either, meaning Krystian Pedersen, Harlee Dean, and Marc Roberts are set to reprise their roles.

Having so impressively gone toe-to-toe with Fulham in midweek, Bowyer may well stick with Ivan Sunjic and Ryan Woods as his central midfield pair.

In Maxime Colin and Jeremie Bela, the Blues have two wing-backs that have the ability to cause real issues for Darren Ferguson’s side and you’d imagine they will keep their place for Saturday’s game.

We may well see a change up top, however, with summer signing Troy Deeney finally making his first start a Birmingham shirt.

The former Watford man opened his account for the Blues with a late penalty against Fulham and could have some joy against a Peterborough backline that has conceded the joint-most goals in the division this term.

If Deeney can click well with both Manchester United loanee Tahith Chong and Scott Hogan, Bowyer could have the makings of a very dangerous front three.

Saturday’s game looks likely to give us a proper insight into what the trio can offer.