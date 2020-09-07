Deeney offers update as West Brom lurk among clubs interested in Watford man

Troy Deeney has offered an update on his future as speculation continues to swirl around the Watford striker this transfer window, as quoted by the Watford Observer.

The Hornets’ bid to get back into the Premier League begins in earnest this weekend with the return of the Sky Bet Championship.

As things stand, too, Deeney is going to be a part of that but speculation has been pretty strong surrounding him and a potential exit from Vicarage Road.

Indeed, the Watford Observer refers to the fact that West Brom have been linked considerably with a move for the forward this summer but the striker admits that there is currently no move away from the club on the horizon just yet.

He said:

“They haven’t given me a definitive ‘You can go’ but I’ve seen plenty in the papers saying they wouldn’t mind me going. Even if it’s for a year on loan.

“I’m a Watford player until I’m told otherwise. I’m not one who’s going to be putting in transfer requests, or bashing the door down.”

The Verdict

Deeney and Watford have enjoyed big success together and supporters would surely like to see him stay around for another season and try and help them get back into the big time.

Whether that is what happens or not, though, remains to be seen and it appears that it could perhaps go either way in the final weeks of the transfer window.

Wherever he ends up, though, he’ll be committed to the side he’s playing for in 2020/21, that is one thing you can be sure of.