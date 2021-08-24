Decordova-Reid starts: The predicted Fulham XI to face Birmingham tonight

Fulham are in Carabao Cup action this evening against fellow Sky Bet Championship side Birmingham City.

The Cottagers have started the season very well indeed and underlined their credentials as promotion contenders early on with 10 points from a possible 12.

Now, though, focus is switching to the EFL Cup at least for tonight and it would be no surprise to see Marco Silva switch up his side and give some players a rest ahead of a cracking looking game at the weekend against strong starting Stoke City.

That said, Aleksandar Mitrovic could be given a rest with Bobby Decordova-Reid coming in and playing a more advanced role, whilst Neeskens Kebano may remain in the side with Ivan Cavaleiro on the other flank.

Fabio Carvalho may also be given a rest and that could see Tyrese Francois in the side as he looks to impress, too, whilst in defence we could see the likes of Joe Bryan, Alfie Mawson and Denis Odoi all given a run-out.

Marek Rodak could also get a start in goal, too.

