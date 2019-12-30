Decordova-Reid delivers personal verdict following weekend Fulham heroics

Fulham attacker Bobby Decordova-Reid has sent a message to the club’s fans after he continued his fine form on Sunday to help the Whites to three points.

He scored the only goal of the game as Fulham saw off Stoke City 1-0 at Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon to move back into third place and to within nine points of the automatic promotion spots.

Taking to Instagram after the final whistle, and writing alongside a photograph of his celebrations, Decordova-Reid said: “Enjoyable way to end 2019. Let’s make 2020 even better!! 🖤”

The summer signing, on loan for the season from Cardiff, put his side in front just 25 minutes into the clash with The Potters, reacting quickest to tap home after Jack Butland could on parry an Anthony Knockaert effort.

Christmas has been a wonderful time of year for the 26-year-old, scoring three times in two games after netting a brace against Luton Town on Boxing Day.

In total he has now bagged four goals in 21 games for his new side, playing predominantly from midfield, laying on another four assists for his teammates as well.

Scott Parker will be hoping that form can continue into New Years day when Reading visit South West London for what looks set to be an entertaining affair.

The verdict

It is great to see Reid’s performances finally being rewarded with the goals they deserve.

He has looked impressive throughout the current campaign but has really thrived since being moved into a slightly more advanced role in recent weeks.

It will not doubt relieve a fair bit of pressure from Aleksandar Mitrovic too with the goalscoring burdon now being shared around more evenly.