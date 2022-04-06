Declan Rudd makes Preston North End prediction regarding Ryan Lowe

Former Preston North End goalkeeper Declan Rudd believes that Preston North End will go to the next level under Ryan Lowe’s management.

Lowe has been in the dugout at Deepdale for four months now after taking over from Frankie McAvoy in December, with North End bringing him from Plymouth Argyle.

In brief spells it looked as though the Lilywhites were going to push for a play-off place under Lowe’s early management, however too many draws and then subsequent defeats will ultimately mean a mid-table finish this season.

North End supporters are generally happy with Lowe though thanks to his style of football and the rapport he has quickly established with the fanbase, with the Scouser giving the club a platform to build on in 2022-23.

Speaking after North End’s West Lancashire derby success against bitter rivals Blackpool, Rudd, who had to retire last week due to a knee injury, revealed his confidence in Lowe to better the club on the pitch – and potentially lead them to a place they’ve never been before in the form of the Premier League.

“It’s got the foundations, it’s got the supporters, it’s got everything it needs – it just needs to crack on,” Rudd said on Sky Sports (via Deepdale Digest).

“With Ryan Lowe taking over, I really think he will push the club to the next level with his coaching style and the way he wants to play.”

The Verdict

Rudd will know first-hand what Lowe is about as he will have been around the club in the four months he has been there, despite being injured for all of that time.

There has been a clear improvement in performances under him than what was seen under Frankie McAvoy, but perhaps the results in general could have been better with a lot of draws that should have been wins.

With Lowe saying that he’s going to be backed by the North End board this summer, it is surely an exciting time to be a supporter of the club with a rebuild incoming.

North End still may have one of the smaller budgets in the second tier but they’re always in mid-table or in and around the play-offs in their good seasons, so there is reason to be optimistic going into the summer.