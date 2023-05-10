Burnley's celebrations of their Championship-winning season culminated on Tuesday evening in wild scenes on the streets of the East Lancashire town.

It has been a full month since their promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking was confirmed, but they had to wait a number of weeks before they could say they were champions of the second tier.

After faltering against clubs at the lower end of the table, the Clarets finally got over the line at Ewood Park - the home of their bitterest of rivals Blackburn Rovers - two weeks ago thanks to a Manuel Benson strike which settled the contest at 1-0.

And at their final home match of the season on Monday, which was a 3-0 success over Cardiff City, the trophy was finally lifted and the end of season party could truly begin.

That carried on into Tuesday with a reception at Burnley Town Hall, and before they paraded the streets with their new silverware, the small matter of the club's Player of the Year needed to be awarded, and it was a very good night for summer signing Josh Cullen.

What awards did Josh Cullen win for Burnley?

Having been a pivotal part of the success of the Clarets this season in the engine room, Cullen picked up two major awards before the players headed off on their open top bus parade from Burnley Town Hall to Turf Moor.

Firstly, he was named as the Players' Player of the Year with his team-mates recognising his importance to their title-winning season.

And that was then followed up by the capture of the official Player of the Year award as voted for by the Burnley fanbase, giving him a clean sweep of the awards on offer on the night.

Plenty have congratulated Cullen on social media for his win, and that includes England superstar Declan Rice.

What has Declan Rice said to Josh Cullen?

Rice and Cullen are good friends having spent plenty of time at West Ham United together - the latter was at the Hammers since 2005 and whilst Rice only arrived in 2014, they became close despite Cullen only featuring 10 times before his 2020 departure.

And making his appreciation for Cullen clear, Rice labelled the 27-year-old 'incredible' on Instagram after his post with both awards won on Tuesday evening.

Burnley fans probably agree with you there, Declan!