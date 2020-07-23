Declan Rice reacts to emerging footage of Barnsley player as their survival is confirmed

Barnsley have confirmed their Championship survival after a dramatic 2-1 win over promotion-chasing Brentford at Griffin Park on Wednesday evening.

Heading into stoppage-time, the Tykes were set to be relegated back into the third tier of English football, but Clarke Odour struck late with a close-range finish to fire home the winner.

It means that Gerhard Struber’s side finished 21st in the Championship table, after Wigan’s points deduction came into place to see the Latics take their spot in the relegation zone.

It was the second time in successive matches that Barnsley had struck late to earn points, with the Tykes previously beating Nottingham Forest with a late goal at Oakwell.

Their win over Brentford sparked jubilant scenes amongst the club’s coaching staff and players at Griffin Park, with forward Conor Chaplin being captured doing the ‘flossing dance’ amongst the celebrations.

That certainly didn’t go unnoticed either, with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice taking to Twitter to react to Chaplin’s antics on the night.

Chaplin played his part in their survival in the second-tier, with the former Portsmouth forward chipping in with 13 goals and five assists in his 47 appearances for the club in the 2019/20 season.

Do you know what shirt number these Barnsley players wear? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 What shirt number does Conor Chaplin wear? 7 9 10 11

The Verdict:

What a win this was for Barnsley.

I’ll admit that I expected them to get absolutely nothing against Brentford, but they’ve shown much-needed fight at a crucial stage of this year’s campaign.

The celebrations from the players show how much survival means to them, and they’ll be delighted to retain their Championship status for another season.

Chaplin’s moves certainly caught the eye, and he’ll be hoping to build on some impressive performances heading into next year’s campaign.