Wolves are emerging as the frontrunners to sign Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres, but any sale will depend on whether Mark Robins’ side win promotion.

Will Viktor Gyokeres leave Coventry City?

The Swedish international has been outstanding for the Sky Blues this season, scoring 21 goals and registering ten assists to help them into the play-offs.

However, with his contract expiring in the summer of 2024, there is an acceptance at Coventry that they will lose their star man should they fail to win promotion to the top-flight.

And, that was all but confirmed by Sky Sports, who provided an update on the future of the 24-year-old.

They stated that it’s Wolves who are ‘the leading club’’ for Gyokeres, as they look to strengthen their options up top ahead of next season.

Julen Lopetegui has transformed Wanderers since his appointment, with their Premier League safety confirmed on Monday. However, scoring goals has been a problem all year, as Wolves lack a clinical number nine, and they’re the lowest scorers in the division with just 30 from 35 games.

It’s also claimed that Crystal Palace and West Ham are interested in Gyokeres, who has previously been valued at around £20m.

But, the only focus for the player right now will be on helping Coventry, with Gyokeres sure to lead the line on Sunday when the Midlands outfit host Middlesbrough in their play-off semi-final first leg.

In truth, this update won’t have come as a surprise to anyone, because Coventry will be aware that they aren’t going to keep Gyokeres if they don’t go up. His contract situation means they would need to cash in, whilst the funds his sale would provide could help Robins in the market, so it would be the right time for all parties.

A move to Wolves would also make sense, as they’re a club that would be able to offer the striker regular game time, and under Lopetegui they will feel they can get back to competing for a top-half finish.

Ultimately though, they will need to stump up the cash Coventry want, and the fact several clubs are monitoring Gyokeres bodes well for the Championship side as they seek the best possible fee. So, all eyes will be on the play-offs, but if Coventry do go up, this transfer talk could be put to bed if the player agrees a new deal!