Decision this week that could pave way for Leeds to seal early summer signing

According to Football Insider, Leeds United could be able to sort a permanent deal for winger Jack Harrison in the summer transfer window if a decision about the transfer window goes their way later this week.

Leeds are hoping to seal a permanent deal for the winger and, according to the report, Premier League clubs are meeting on Thursday to set out new proposals for the next window.

Those, if approved, would allow Leeds to agree a deal for Harrison to sign permanently at the end of this month and get their summer spree off to a good start.

Of course, they’ll be hoping to get themselves into the Premier League before then and sign some other exciting players but the work on the pitch needs doing first.

The Verdict

Either way in terms of what division they are in next season, it would make sense to try and keep Harrison at the club for 20/21.

He looks well at home at United at the moment and has shone at times this season, coming on leaps and bounds under Marcelo Bielsa.

A deal at the end of the month could be done by the sounds of things, then, and we’ll just have to wait and see whether that ends up being the case.