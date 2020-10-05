Decision reportedly made on Sabri Lamouchi’s future at Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest are set to part company with Sabri Lamouchi this week after a poor start to the Championship season, according to Football Insider.

It has been a dismal start to 2020/21 for Forest, who fell to their fourth successive league defeat of the season following a 2-1 loss to Bristol City at the weekend.

Forest fell into the relegation zone after a 2-1 home defeat to the Robins, and the Reds have only managed to find the net once in all competitions this term.

The pressure has subsequently mounted on Lamouchi, who admitted that he has been the subject of an approach from Qatari side Al-Duhail at the weekend.

According to Football Insider, Forest are now set to part company with Lamouchi this week, as the club look to accelerate plans to find a new replacement.

The club have reportedly eyed up Portuguese manager Ricardo Sa Pinto as a replacement for Lamouchi, and plenty of other names are likely to be thrown about in the coming days and weeks.

The Verdict

It’s hard to ignore Forest’s run of form of late.

Since the 2-o win over Leeds in February, a night where fans thought promotion to the Premier League was a real possibility, they have only won three out of 20 games.

You do have to question Lamouchi’s position at the City Ground. They have a really talented group of players there, and you have to wonder whether a new manager would get the best out of them.